7NR Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, D B Realty Ltd and SPML Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 October 2022.

7NR Retail Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 1.42 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 41.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd lost 5.56% to Rs 118. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19800 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 162.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1016 shares in the past one month.

D B Realty Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 106.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

SPML Infra Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 31.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14866 shares in the past one month.

