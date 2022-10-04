Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

V I P Industries Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, EIH Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2022.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd tumbled 2.21% to Rs 417.3 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1520 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd crashed 1.99% to Rs 699.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34841 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45821 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 1.84% to Rs 434.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28659 shares in the past one month.

EIH Ltd slipped 1.79% to Rs 192.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43145 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd pared 1.78% to Rs 221.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93098 shares in the past one month.

