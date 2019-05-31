Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 0.42 croreNet Loss of Madhur Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.91% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.420.41 2 3.205.71 -44 OPM %9.52-46.34 -4.06-0.35 - PBDT0.050.10 -50 0.140.27 -48 PBT-0.07-0.03 -133 0.020.14 -86 NP-0.08-0.06 -33 0.010.11 -91
