Indo Borax & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 25.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 30.05 crore

Net profit of declined 25.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.89% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 128.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

