Indo Borax & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 25.73% in the March 2019 quarter

Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 305.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 30.05 crore

Net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 25.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.89% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 128.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales30.0531.19 -4 128.3596.84 33 OPM %12.6820.17 -15.6617.76 - PBDT4.887.28 -33 25.4821.43 19 PBT4.546.94 -35 24.1820.10 20 NP3.324.47 -26 17.5813.13 34

