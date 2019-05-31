Indo Borax & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 25.73% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Borax & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 26.72% in the December 2018 quarter
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 55.34% in the March 2019 quarter
Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit declines 33.73% in the March 2019 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 30.05 croreNet profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 25.73% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.89% to Rs 17.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.54% to Rs 128.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales30.0531.19 -4 128.3596.84 33 OPM %12.6820.17 -15.6617.76 - PBDT4.887.28 -33 25.4821.43 19 PBT4.546.94 -35 24.1820.10 20 NP3.324.47 -26 17.5813.13 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU