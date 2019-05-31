Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 252.84 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 252.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 862.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 724.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

252.84194.03862.04724.2713.322.429.393.3732.243.6355.9615.6625.77-1.8528.12-12.5321.51-3.5026.81-14.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)