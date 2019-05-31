Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Centum Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 19.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Lalit Polymers & Electronics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 252.84 croreNet profit of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 252.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 194.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 26.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 862.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 724.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales252.84194.03 30 862.04724.27 19 OPM %13.322.42 -9.393.37 - PBDT32.243.63 788 55.9615.66 257 PBT25.77-1.85 LP 28.12-12.53 LP NP21.51-3.50 LP 26.81-14.53 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU