Star Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 91.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.40% to Rs 87.03 croreNet profit of Star Paper Mills rose 91.43% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 87.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.97% to Rs 53.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 377.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales87.0393.98 -7 377.75346.58 9 OPM %13.7520.22 -13.0520.86 - PBDT15.3320.12 -24 55.9276.28 -27 PBT13.9918.98 -26 51.5372.21 -29 NP26.8214.01 91 53.1954.26 -2
