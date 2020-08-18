Solara Active Pharma Sciences allots 8000 equity shares under ESOP

The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences has allotted 8,000 equity shares against the Solara Employee Stock Option Plan 2018.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 26,85,52,670 consisting of 2,68,55,267 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 26,86,32,670 consisting of 2,68,63,267 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)