Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 142.78% in the June 2022 quarter
Select CITYWALK celebrates an environmentally friendly Ganesh Chaturthi; installs an eco-friendly Ganesh Idol made from repurposed diyas
Barometers trade with modest gains; Nifty above 17,350
Real Estate stocks edge lower
Real Estate shares gain
-
Sales rise 347.22% to Rs 327.68 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 26.90% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 347.22% to Rs 327.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales327.6873.27 347 OPM %24.0339.87 -PBDT76.4220.16 279 PBT75.8019.79 283 NP19.3415.24 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU