IRB Infra to transfer VK1 Project to IRB InvIT Fund
Business Standard

Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 347.22% to Rs 327.68 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 26.90% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 347.22% to Rs 327.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales327.6873.27 347 OPM %24.0339.87 -PBDT76.4220.16 279 PBT75.8019.79 283 NP19.3415.24 27

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 12:55 IST

