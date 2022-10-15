Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 347.22% to Rs 327.68 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 26.90% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 347.22% to Rs 327.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.327.6873.2724.0339.8776.4220.1675.8019.7919.3415.24

