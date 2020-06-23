JUST IN
Sungold Media & Entertainment standalone net profit declines 96.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Sungold Media & Entertainment declined 96.97% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.37% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.39 -23 0.670.51 31 OPM %20.0087.18 -10.453.92 - PBDT0.060.33 -82 0.060.01 500 PBT0.010.33 -97 0.010.01 0 NP0.010.33 -97 0.010.01 0

