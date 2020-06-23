Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 120.10% in the March 2020 quarter
SRF standalone net profit rises 5.61% in the March 2020 quarter
Just Dial standalone net profit rises 21.61% in the March 2020 quarter
Saksoft standalone net profit rises 216.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Man Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 675.47% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.23% to Rs 32.24 croreNet profit of Tanfac Industries rose 10.61% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.23% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.82% to Rs 16.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 164.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.2453.94 -40 164.80221.71 -26 OPM %11.5119.82 -15.7523.35 - PBDT3.6410.98 -67 26.2649.66 -47 PBT2.626.53 -60 21.6241.64 -48 NP3.653.30 11 16.9735.97 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU