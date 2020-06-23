Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 10.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.23% to Rs 32.24 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 10.61% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.23% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.82% to Rs 16.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 164.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 221.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

32.2453.94164.80221.7111.5119.8215.7523.353.6410.9826.2649.662.626.5321.6241.643.653.3016.9735.97

