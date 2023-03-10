Magellanic Cloud to provide e-surveillance services to a public sector bank

Magellanic Cloud (MCLOUD) recorded a significant order win in the E-Surveillance Segment from well-established Public Sector Bank.

MCLOUD, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has secured an order to provide end-to-end implementation and management of E-surveillance of ATM sites in 8 geographical circles spread across India.

The contract is awarded post competitive bidding and will enable MCLOUD to provide ESurveillance services to 3,032 ATM sites of a well-known Public Sector bank.

MCLOUD through this contract will generate revenues to the tune of Rs. 13 crore per year for the five-year contract period.

