Magellanic Cloud to provide e-surveillance services to a public sector bank

-
ALSO READ
Magellanic Cloud jumps as board OKs 45-cr preferential issue
Magellanic Cloud hits the roof as board to mull bonus issue
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 341.48% in the December 2022 quarter
Board of Magellanic Cloud considers acquisition of drone manufacturing company
-
Magellanic Cloud (MCLOUD) recorded a significant order win in the E-Surveillance Segment from well-established Public Sector Bank.
MCLOUD, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has secured an order to provide end-to-end implementation and management of E-surveillance of ATM sites in 8 geographical circles spread across India.
The contract is awarded post competitive bidding and will enable MCLOUD to provide ESurveillance services to 3,032 ATM sites of a well-known Public Sector bank.
MCLOUD through this contract will generate revenues to the tune of Rs. 13 crore per year for the five-year contract period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU