KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 690 cr in Karnataka

KNR Constructions has received Letter of Award for Construction of Access Controlled four laning with paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagara Section of NH-275 from Design Ch. Km 195+550 at Yalachahalli near SH-117 Yelawala-KR Nagara Road Junction to design Ch.

Km214+535 joining (at Ch. Km 131+180 approx) to Srirangapatna bypass near Paschima Vahini under NH(O) in the State of Karnataka (Package V). The bid project cost is Rs 690.30 crore.

