Wipro to transform air cargo management services of Menzie Aviation

-
ALSO READ
C&S Wholesale Grocers selects TCS to transform its operations platform
Wipro, Finastra partners to offer digital transformation services to corporate banks in India
Wipro recognized as 'Gold Employer' by India Workplace Equality Index
Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as country head, MD for Japan
Wipro signs agreement on European Works Council
-
The partnership will help fortify Menzies' position as the leading cargo handler in the market, enabling the company to grow its services and use of new technologies. It will also accelerate competitiveness while keeping customers, partners, employees, and the environment at the center of this transformation.
Wipro's revolutionary cargo handling product was architected using cloud-native technologies and will address all of Menzies' needs, as well as those of the broader air cargo industry.
It was developed to improve business efficiencies, enhance employee experience and customer service through increased automation, and provide critical business insights with best-in-class security.
Wipro's revolutionary cargo handling product was architected using cloud-native technologies and will address all of Menzies' needs, as well as those of the broader air cargo industry. It was developed to improve business efficiencies, enhance employee experience and customer service through increased automation, and provide critical business insights with best-in-class security.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU