Lumax Auto Technologies receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
Wipro to transform air cargo management services of Menzie Aviation

Wipro announced that it has been selected by Menzies Aviation, the world's largest aviation services company, to transform its air cargo management services.

The partnership will help fortify Menzies' position as the leading cargo handler in the market, enabling the company to grow its services and use of new technologies. It will also accelerate competitiveness while keeping customers, partners, employees, and the environment at the center of this transformation.

Wipro's revolutionary cargo handling product was architected using cloud-native technologies and will address all of Menzies' needs, as well as those of the broader air cargo industry.

It was developed to improve business efficiencies, enhance employee experience and customer service through increased automation, and provide critical business insights with best-in-class security.

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 12:20 IST

