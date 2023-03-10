JUST IN
Board of IFL Enterprises approves stock split and bonus issue

At meeting held on 09 March 2023

The board of IFL Enterprises at its meeting held on 09 March 2023 has approved stock split of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into Re 1 each. The board also approved bonus issue in ratio of 1:4 (one equity share for every 4 equity shares held by the shareholders of the company).

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 12:47 IST

