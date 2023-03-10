Board of IFL Enterprises approves stock split and bonus issue

-
ALSO READ
IFL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter
IFL Enterprises gains on stock-split, bonus share issue proposal
Nifty above 17,900 level, metal stocks shine
IFL Promoters reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sensex drops 770 pts, PSU bank stocks tumble, VIX climbs 6%
-
At meeting held on 09 March 2023The board of IFL Enterprises at its meeting held on 09 March 2023 has approved stock split of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into Re 1 each. The board also approved bonus issue in ratio of 1:4 (one equity share for every 4 equity shares held by the shareholders of the company).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU