JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Share India Securities standalone net profit rises 149.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Magnum Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 96.28% to Rs 2.36 crore

Net Loss of Magnum Ventures reported to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.28% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 63.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.3663.52 -96 OPM %-138.562.94 -PBDT-3.181.89 PL PBT-7.11-1.95 -265 NP-7.11-1.94 -266

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU