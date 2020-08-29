Kohinoor Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 107.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 90.31% to Rs 5.04 crore

Net Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 107.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 218.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.31% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 225.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 385.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.15% to Rs 31.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 404.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.0452.00 -90 31.80404.94 -92 OPM %-96.23-76.58 --36.82-42.79 - PBDT-7.19-37.61 81 -14.06-194.63 93 PBT-9.88-40.88 76 -24.89-207.60 88 NP-107.33-218.86 51 -225.77-385.58 41

