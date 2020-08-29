Punit Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Punit Commercials reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.190.76 57 OPM %2.52-1.32 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.03-0.01 LP
