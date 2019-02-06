Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 2.17 croreNet Loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.171.64 32 OPM %-236.41-331.10 -PBDT-8.50-4.27 -99 PBT-8.80-4.48 -96 NP-8.80-4.48 -96
