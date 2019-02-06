JUST IN
Turnover in F&O segment rises
Cipla standalone net profit declines 29.44% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 2754.08 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 29.44% to Rs 295.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 418.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 2754.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2892.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2754.082892.44 -5 OPM %17.6523.49 -PBDT560.09718.44 -22 PBT411.51580.56 -29 NP295.32418.54 -29

Wed, February 06 2019. 16:44 IST

