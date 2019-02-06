Cipla standalone net profit declines 29.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sintex Plastics Technology consolidated net profit declines 49.99% in the December 2018 quarter
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter
Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2018 quarter
TeamLease Q3 net profit rises 37%
-
Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 2754.08 croreNet profit of Cipla declined 29.44% to Rs 295.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 418.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 2754.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2892.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2754.082892.44 -5 OPM %17.6523.49 -PBDT560.09718.44 -22 PBT411.51580.56 -29 NP295.32418.54 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU