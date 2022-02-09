Mahanagar Gas falls after Q3 PAT slips 74% YoY; margins contract to 10%

Mahanagar Gas declined 4.44% to Rs 791.35 after the company reported a 74% fall in net profit to Rs 56.79 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 217.2 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Net sales for Q3 FY22 grew by 54.2% to Rs 1,027.8 crore from Rs 666.4 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax slipped 74.2% to Rs 75.18 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Total expenditure spiked 164.4% to Rs 924.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 349.68 crore registered in Q3 FY21, impacting company's profitability.

EBITDA declined 65.8% to Rs 103 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 301.7 crore registered in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin deteriorated to 10.03% in Q3 FY22 from 36.35% posted in the same quarter last year.

On the operational front, the city gas distributor's CNG sales volumes increased by 7.06% to 220.02 SCM million and PNG sales volumes rose by 2.42% to 83.86 SCM million Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22. In terms of million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD), total volumes rose 5.73% to 3.303 MMSCMD in Q3 FY22 from 3.124 MMSCMD in Q2 FY22.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is one of the India's leading natural gas distribution companies. It has a natural gas distribution network in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. GAIL (India) (Maharatna Company of Govt. of India) is the promoter of MGL and holds 32.50% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)