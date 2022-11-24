Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 1.97%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 11.51% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 3.55% rise in the SENSEX

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd rose 1.97% today to trade at Rs 23.25. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.53% to quote at 1819.73. The index is up 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 1.1% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 0.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 3.04 % over last one year compared to the 5.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 11.51% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 3.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 40.85 on 29 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 16.7 on 20 Jun 2022.

