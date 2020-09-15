Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.44% to Rs 37.65 croreNet Loss of Sri Chakra Cement reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.44% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 140.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 188.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.6549.83 -24 140.90188.20 -25 OPM %-11.18-3.85 --4.460.35 - PBDT-3.90-1.62 -141 -5.881.22 PL PBT-6.37-3.60 -77 -13.47-5.60 -141 NP-4.68-3.59 -30 -11.78-5.59 -111
