Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit rises 11.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.15% to Rs 38.47 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement rose 11.23% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.38.4745.8810.768.393.983.672.081.872.081.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)