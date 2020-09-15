JUST IN
Him Teknoforge reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit rises 11.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.15% to Rs 38.47 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement rose 11.23% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 38.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales38.4745.88 -16 OPM %10.768.39 -PBDT3.983.67 8 PBT2.081.87 11 NP2.081.87 11

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
