Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 375.00% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 375.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.380.08 375 OPM %65.79-150.00 -PBDT0.25-0.12 LP PBT0.25-0.12 LP NP0.25-0.12 LP
