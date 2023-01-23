Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 81.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.47% to Rs 1338.49 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 81.41% to Rs 171.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 1338.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1139.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1338.491139.4017.8214.05247.20170.79212.58136.37171.7694.68

