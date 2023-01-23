Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 21.75% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 743.55 croreNet profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 21.75% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 743.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 630.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales743.55630.30 18 OPM %3.984.10 -PBDT20.9018.93 10 PBT18.6115.70 19 NP13.7711.31 22
