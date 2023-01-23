Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 21.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 743.55 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 21.75% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 743.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 630.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.743.55630.303.984.1020.9018.9318.6115.7013.7711.31

