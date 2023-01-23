Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 85.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.16% to Rs 985.72 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 85.18% to Rs 82.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.16% to Rs 985.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 562.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.985.72562.7712.6410.81125.0964.94103.1355.0982.4444.52

