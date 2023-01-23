Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 85.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 75.16% to Rs 985.72 croreNet profit of Route Mobile rose 85.18% to Rs 82.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.16% to Rs 985.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 562.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales985.72562.77 75 OPM %12.6410.81 -PBDT125.0964.94 93 PBT103.1355.09 87 NP82.4444.52 85
