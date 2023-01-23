Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 68.80% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 105.70 croreNet profit of Oriental Hotels rose 68.80% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 105.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.7076.30 39 OPM %30.5425.90 -PBDT28.5916.92 69 PBT22.7610.36 120 NP15.539.20 69
