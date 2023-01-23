Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 68.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.53% to Rs 105.70 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 68.80% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.53% to Rs 105.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.7076.3030.5425.9028.5916.9222.7610.3615.539.20

