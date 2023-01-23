Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 55.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.70% to Rs 1695.22 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 55.97% to Rs 289.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.70% to Rs 1695.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1404.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1695.221404.51 21 OPM %47.9955.33 -PBDT324.86255.49 27 PBT324.86255.49 27 NP289.29185.48 56
