Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 55.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.70% to Rs 1695.22 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 55.97% to Rs 289.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 185.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.70% to Rs 1695.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1404.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

