Maharashtra Seamless Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Astec Lifesciences Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and Rites Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2022.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd soared 7.70% to Rs 894.1 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15068 shares in the past one month.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd spiked 6.86% to Rs 2136.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1600 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd surged 6.73% to Rs 836.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55681 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd exploded 4.72% to Rs 100.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd added 4.43% to Rs 359.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82171 shares in the past one month.

