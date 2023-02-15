JUST IN
PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 42.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 308.37 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 42.31% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 308.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales308.37255.93 20 OPM %4.324.94 -PBDT7.329.35 -22 PBT4.356.34 -31 NP2.704.68 -42

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

