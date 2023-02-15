Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 42.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 308.37 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 42.31% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 308.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 255.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.308.37255.934.324.947.329.354.356.342.704.68

