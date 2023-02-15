A F Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 86.67% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of A F Enterprises declined 86.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.141.40 -19 OPM %-70.1845.71 -PBDT0.250.73 -66 PBT0.080.42 -81 NP0.060.45 -87

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:56 IST

