Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 74.16% to Rs 53.60 crore

Net Loss of Take Solutions reported to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 74.16% to Rs 53.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 207.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

