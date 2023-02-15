PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.83% to Rs 854.31 croreNet Loss of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.83% to Rs 854.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 610.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales854.31610.98 40 OPM %4.255.91 -PBDT-60.13-84.28 29 PBT-67.19-90.92 26 NP-61.12-73.57 17
