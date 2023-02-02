Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.90 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.80% to Rs 602.17 croreNet loss of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 602.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales602.17553.44 9 OPM %15.0714.63 -PBDT73.6687.97 -16 PBT1.3320.04 -93 NP-11.9013.72 PL
