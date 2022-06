Mahindra Insurance Brokers partners with BigHaat

To cater to health and motor insurance requirements of rural India

Mahindra Insurance Brokers (MIBL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), today announced its partnership with BigHaat, India's leading Agri Digital Platform. This partnership will offer financial solutions to the informal Agri segment of India's workforce. Mahindra Insurance Brokers and BigHaat will together promote the Government of India's goal of higher insurance penetration in rural India.

MIBL will offer health and motor insurance policies under this partnership. The health insurance policy will be sold to BigHaat customers via the BigHaat website and mobile application. This policy will offer a Sum Insured of up to Rs 5 lakhs in various combinations(Self/Spouse/Children/Parents). Additionally, hospital cash of daily sum insured of Rs.1000 for 15 days in a year will also be launched as part of the insurance policy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)