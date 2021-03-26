Mahindra Lifespace Developers adds new residential project in Kalyan

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the addition of a new residential project in Kalyan.

The Company has entered into an agreement for sale for 10.3 acres.

This new project will offer approximately 7 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and is expected to be launched in FY 2022.

This is Mahindra Lifespaces' second residential development in Kalyan after 'Happinest Kalyan', one of the fastest-selling value housing projects in the micromarket in 2019-20.

