Varroc Engineering allots 1.79 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Varroc Engineering has allotted 1,79,74,870 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 1 each to 21 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 389 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 388 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 6,992.22 million, pursuant to the Qualified placement Issue.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 15,27,86,400 consisting of 15,27,86,400 Equity Shares.

