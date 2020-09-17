lrcon International secures railway electrification works worth Rs 1900 cr

lrcon International has secured Railway Electrification Works for various routes of 2251 Route Kilo meter (RKM) worth approx.

Rs.1900 crore on competitive bidding basis among PSUs from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

The tenure for execution of the projects varies from 15 to 20 months from the date of signing of Agreement with the Zonal Railways.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned Zonal Railway.

