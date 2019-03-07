Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches residential project 'Centralis' in Pune

Lifespace Developers announced that its latest mid-segment residential project 'Centralis' has received a remarkable response in the early launch phase. The project is strategically located in the heart of Pimpri, spans 4.5 acres and comprises more than 400 1 and 2 apartments across four towers.

Over 300 units have been booked in the first three days of the launch. Apartments in Centralis range from 37.5 sq.m. (416.89 sq.ft.) to 53.44 sq.m. (593.85 sq. ft.) of carpet area; and are priced ~Rs 47.56 (all inclusive) lakhs onwards. The project is registered with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)