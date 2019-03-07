JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

KNR Constructions bags NHAI project worth Rs 920 cr in Tamil Nadu
Business Standard

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches residential project 'Centralis' in Pune

Capital Market 

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced that its latest mid-segment residential project 'Centralis' has received a remarkable response in the early launch phase. The project is strategically located in the heart of Pimpri, spans 4.5 acres and comprises more than 400 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments across four towers.

Over 300 units have been booked in the first three days of the launch. Apartments in Centralis range from 37.5 sq.m. (416.89 sq.ft.) to 53.44 sq.m. (593.85 sq. ft.) of carpet area; and are priced ~Rs 47.56 (all inclusive) lakhs onwards. The project is registered with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 19:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements