Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Usha Martin Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd and Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd soared 7.91% to Rs 374.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5089 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd spiked 5.35% to Rs 201. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd surged 5.02% to Rs 4160.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10181 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.89% to Rs 202.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd advanced 4.76% to Rs 107.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76826 shares in the past one month.

