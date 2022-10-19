Prism Johnson enters into supply agreement with cement vendors

1. Mayflex Cement Industries (Mayflex) : Mayflex has set up a new cement grinding plant with a capacity of approximately 0.3 million tonnes per annum at Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.
2.
R L J Infracement (RLJ) : RLJ operates a cement grinding plant with a capacity of approximately 0.3 million tonnes per annum at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
3. Rockhill Hi-Tech Cement (Rockhill): Rockhill operates a cement grinding plant with a capacity of approximately 0.22 million tonnes per annum at Patna, Bihar.
This will help Prism Cement improve local availability in its strategic markets of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Uttar Pradesh constituted around 55% of cement sales volume in FY22, while Bihar constituted approximately 19% of cement sales volume in FY22.
