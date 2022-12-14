UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9 mtpa cement capacity in Rajasthan

The Aditya Birla Group company on Tuesday announced that it has commissioned 1.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works, Rajasthan.

This forms part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020, said the company.

The company along with its subsidiary now has 16.25 mtpa cement capacity in the state of Rajasthan spread over 5 separate plant locations.

UltraTech Cement's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 121.35 mtpa.

UltraTech Cement is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 121.25 MTPA.

The cement maker's consolidated net profit tumbled 42.47% to Rs 756 crore on 15.78% increase in net sales to Rs 13,596 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of UltraTech Cement were up 0.20% to Rs 7,237.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)