Alembic Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Granules India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2022.

Alembic Ltd spiked 12.43% to Rs 69.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 72690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23697 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd surged 9.93% to Rs 341.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13984 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd soared 6.06% to Rs 182.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 5.26% to Rs 2110. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 98296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86814 shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd advanced 4.89% to Rs 340.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

