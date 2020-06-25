TCS recognized as a Leader and Star for IT Security Services

-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for IT Security Services.
The report highlights TCS' credible investments in building a comprehensive security services portfolio based on its 'security as a business enabler' philosophy, through which it has been able to deliver contextualized services, underpinned by strategic investments in platformized threat intelligence services, intelligence-driven Security Operations Center (SOC), and co-innovation network. It goes on to say that TCS' strong focus on leveraging Al/ML, automation, and sharing resources to alleviate enterprise security challenges have made it a strong name in the security services space.
