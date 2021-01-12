Mahindra Lifespaces signs MoU with SBI for accelerated housing finance

Mahindra Lifespace Developers and State Bank of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable an improved and more seamless experience for homebuyers across India.

As part of the agreement, which includes various co-promotional activities and outreach initiatives, customers and employees of SBI and Mahindra Lifespaces will be able to avail the benefits of faster home loan processing and approvals, and special discounts and schemes.

