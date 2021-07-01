Mahindra & Mahindra sell 32,964 units in June 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall sales of 32,964 units in month of June 2021 compared to 19358 units in June 2020.

These include passenger vehicles sales of 16,913 units, commercial vehicle sales of 13,444 units and exports of 2607 units.

In June 2020, the company achieved 8075 units of passenger vehicles sales, 10,430 units of commercial vehicles sales and exports of 853 units.

