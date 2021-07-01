SEAMEC acquires vessel 'Subtech Paladin'

SEAMEC has completed the process of purchase of vessel 'Subtech Paladin' and taken delivery on 30 June 2021.

The vessel has been deployed on n bareboat charter with M/s.

James Fisher Marine Services with multiple options during charter period. The charter hire for the firm period is USD 990,000.

