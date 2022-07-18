JSL to provide stainless steel cable trays for an Indian railway project in J&K

-
This will be the first-ever application of stainless steel cable trays in an Indian railway project.
Jindal Stainless' service centre arm, Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL), will be supplying EN 1.4404/316L (dual certification) stainless steel grade in 2B finish for the project owing to its high corrosion resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, and a lower life cycle cost.
USBRL has been declared a project of national importance and is the biggest one in the construction of a mountain railway since independence. It is also the highest altitude railway network and the most challenging railway project undertaken by the Indian Railways. The newly constructed railway line will provide an all-weather and reliable connectivity to Jammu & Kashmir.
