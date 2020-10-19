Cyient signs MoU with Warangal-based SR University

-
For developing industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systemsCyient has signed an MoU with Warangal-based SR University, a leading institution in research and academics. As part of this collaboration, Cyient will help SR University in developing an industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systems. This will greatly help reduce the skill gap between the need and availability of resources trained in areas such as design for additive manufacturing
